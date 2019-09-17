When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: Township supervisors tabled John Pogue’s plan to open a full-service stone fabrication business, Welsh Stone Supply, at 3056 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise.
Background: Almost three years ago, John Pogue, principal of Landvision LLC, first introduced his plan to convert the former Hex Place lot at 3056 Lincoln Highway East into a street-level showroom with a stone yard tucked behind it. Pogue re-introduced his plan last year and the board, happy to see this dormant lot put to use, voiced its unanimous support.
Why it’s important: Pogue said, since his plan's re-introduction, state Department of Transportation officials have requested the entrance be moved farther down Lincoln Highway East across from Pequea Manor Drive — an issue he has disputed for months with no end in sight. At the municipal level, board Chairman Frank Howe said he feels the plan, in its current state, has too many unresolved issues to be granted conditional approval. Among the hurdles are financial guarantee, site improvement and engineering details.
What’s next: Howe said the PennDOT dispute and all project issues must be resolved before Pogue’s plan can be approved.