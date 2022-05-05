A mother duck led her nearly hatched ducklings through the hallway of Milton Hershey School in Hershey on Wednesday, ABC27 reports.

The mother duck had laid her eggs in the Dauphin County elementary school's sensory garden and ended up leading them to a pond on the school's campus.

The students got to watch in the hallways as the ducks relocated themselves to their new location. You can view the video below:

Milton Hershey School offers private school education for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, with students living on campus.