When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Council heard a request from Mainspring of Ephrata to hold its annual holiday festival leading up to the arrival of Santa Claus. Mainspring, which is a consolidation of three civic organizations — Downtown Ephrata Inc., Ephrata Alliance and the Ephrata Economic Development Corp. — wants to hold this year’s event on Friday, Nov. 26.

Request: In its request letter, Mainspring asked to close East Main Street between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It also is requesting use of Whistle Stop Plaza and to close parking there (excluding spaces used by Abundant Treasures) from 1 p.m. on that Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. It also wishes to close Rose Alley between Washington Avenue and North State Street between 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. and use the shared parking lot between Rose Alley, Washington Avenue and North State between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. This latter request is to accommodate horse-drawn wagon rides. Mainspring is also asking use of Whistle Stop Plaza on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a Holiday Christmas Market. The market “will include select Christmas vendors, free crafts/activities for children, character appearances and entertainment,” Mainspring’s letter stated.

Santa: Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 26. Santa will again take up residence in the train station/visitors’ center. To accommodate that, Mainspring asked the borough for use of the visitors’ center from Nov. 1 until Jan. 7. This includes set-up and tear-down time.

Other business: Council discussed leasing up to 16 parking spaces to residents in the borough-owned lot on West Franklin Street. The proposed rate was $50 per month. Highway Committee Chairman Victor Richard said those who rent spaces must maintain them and that they cannot be used for auto repair or oil changes. Also motor homes will not be permitted.

Parking: Council also discussed once again allowing Boy Scout Troop 38 to park cars on borough-owned lots at borough hall and at the Major Winters Memorial Trail during the week of the Ephrata Fair. Parking will be on paved surfaces only.

What’s next: Council will vote on all of these issues on Aug. 9.