When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, April 10.

What happened: A proposal by Mainspring of Ephrata to create a recreational preserve on Ephrata Mountain was the center of discussion at council’s voting session. The preserve would include the eradication of invasive plants and create nature areas in conservation easements extending to perpetuity. A network of walking and hiking trails in the preserve would link up with the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.

Public comment: Tanya Worley of Spring Garden Street voiced concerns over the plan, saying it would be detrimental to the wildlife. “There are tons of animals up there,” she told council. “I understand the rail trail. That’s what was supposed to go the municipalities. Now they want to go up the mountain. I don’t get it. The deer don’t want it improved. The turkeys don’t want it improved.”

Council comments: Council member Vic Richard reiterated that council has not approved any plans for the mountain. “Anyone else who wants to do something up there has to come before this council,” Richard said. Council President Tom Reinhold told Richard, “Ultimately, we’re going to take action on this.”

Assuaging concerns: It was mentioned that descriptions on social media about the project included wildly exaggerated claims. “They’re assuming we’re going to go in there and cut down trees and pave trails and build soccer fields and buildings,” Mainspring director Joy Ashley said. “That is just not in the plan at all.” Mainspring board member and former borough council member Tony Kilkuskie said, “Some of the things represented on Facebook and the internet are gross exaggerations.” He said trails already on the mountain will be examined to see if they can be adopted for use for recreational areas “with a minimum amount of interference with the natural habitat that already exists there.”

Feasibility study: Mainspring has requested that council approve an expenditure of $10,000 to go toward a master plan and feasibility study for the preserve. Borough Manager Nancy Harris said the money was to go toward solely drawing up a master plan to look at the mountain and start evaluating it. “But there’s no development going on,” she said. “It’s just a master plan to see what could be done.” After discussion, council approved the request, passing 6-1, with Richard voting no.

Community Conversation: Mayor Ralph Mowen announced he was still looking for two council members to volunteer for the Q&A panel at the upcoming Community Conversation on Poverty and Homelessness to be held at the Pioneer Fire Company on April 19. So far, he has Reinhold and council member Tim Barr to help moderate the meeting and council members Ricky Ressler and Gregory Zimmerman to serve on the panels. Hosted by the Ephrata Homelessness Task Force, which includes agencies from all over the Ephrata area and Lancaster city and county, the open forums at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. will be a place for the public to get a better understanding of the homelessness problem not just in Ephrata but nationwide.

Other business: Council voted to purchase a 2023 Johnston V65t street sweeper for $336,326. Delivery will be in 2024. Council also voted to purchase a 2023 Ford F-550 Cab crane truck for $145,159 and a 2022 Ford Ranger Super Crew truck for $39,595. Council voted unanimously to allow the Ephrata Farmers Day Association to host the 104th annual Ephrata Fair from Sept. 26 to 30.