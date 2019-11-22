Gina Frey-Jones owns and operates Half Nuts Popcorn on Front Street in Wrightsville, York County, right across from the Riverfront Park and the Susquehanna River.

And she is “super excited” that Wrightsville recently received a $1 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to improve “Wrightsville’s front porch” by making Front Street safer and furthering improvements in the park.

“We get a lot of river traffic,” Frey-Jones said of residents and visitors who use the park to access the Mason-Dixon Trail and the Susquehanna River. “Now maybe they’ll stop (and buy popcorn).”

The borough will use the $1 million to improve safety on Front Street by installing traffic calming features that narrow the road in several places and adding sidewalks and parking spaces in the park. The money will also help to construct “infiltration beds” in the park that will allow stormwater to filter into the ground instead of running directly into the river.

“We’ll have a lot of dirt flying on Front Street next year,” said John Klinedinst, the borough’s engineer from C.S. Davidson.

The grant is the latest Wrightsville has received since adopting a master plan for the park and the area along Front Street in 2011. That plan shows a vision for what officials wanted the park to look like in the future. Since that time, the borough has received and completed nearly $1.1 million worth of work from 11 different grants. And more than $1.8 million from four other grants, including the latest one, is in progress with design and construction.

“For the past 8½ years, we’ve been working that master plan,” Kinedinst said, crediting the success of the grants to Borough Council’s vision for the park.

In the larger picture, Wrightsville and Columbia, connected by the historic Route 462 bridge, are part of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area. That excites Klinedinst because “that opens up federal dollars” for even more improvements to Riverfront Park, trails and roads. And he is convinced that the state wants to make the connection between the two riverfront communities via the bridge even safer because it has invested millions in grant money on both sides of the river.

Borough Council President Eric J. White said Wrightsville and Columbia officials have met with the state Department of Transportation to discuss improvements to the Route 462 bridge.

Rebecca Denlinger, Columbia’s borough manager, said both boroughs are “at the epicenter” of the heritage area. And she views the bridge as central to tourism and economic development. Already, 100,000 people use the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, whose trailhead is in Columbia, and many of them often bike, walk or run across the Route 462 bridge now.

“It’s almost like a main street between these two communities,” she said, adding that the bridge is central to the identity of the area.

