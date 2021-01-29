When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 26.

What happened: Lynn Miller was selected to fill a vacancy on council by a 5-1 vote. Dan Ostrowski voted against Miller’s appointment.

Background: The vacancy was announced Jan. 12 when council accepted the resignation of Jenna Erb. Miller previously served on council from 2011 to 2019. In her presentation, Miller said she could “hit the ground running” but has no plans to run again at the end of the term.

Other candidates: Lucas Charles and Ken Eckert also submitted their names for consideration. Charles is a 19-year-old Penn Manor High School graduate who works at Giant food stores and takes courses at Harrisburg Area Community College. Eckert sought a seat on the borough’s planning advisory board last summer. At that time he described himself as a lifelong borough resident with multiple college degrees and an extensive construction background.

Also: Council voted to extend the borough’s emergency declaration from Jan. 26 to July 27. Ostrowski and Brooke Magni voted against the extension, saying they did not feel it was prudent to give all authority to emergency management coordinator Duane Hagelgans. Magni said the authority should be split between two people.