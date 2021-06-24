When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, June 17.

What happened: Tony Luongo stepped down after 14 years as East Cocalico Township’s zoning officer. Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco read Luongo’s June 10 letter of resignation, effective two weeks from its date.

Background: Luongo’s resignation is the third departure of an individual in a key township position in just over three months. Manager Penny Pollick was released by the township March 18, and supervisor chairman Alan Fry stepped down from the board March 31. This point was not lost on some of the residents at the meeting.

Quotable: “You’ve had serious issues in this township for a while, and now we’re losing very good people and it’s all being hushed up,” Allen Maxwell said. “ ... We need to take a deep look and see what’s going on behind the scenes.”

Chairman responds: Citing nondisclosure agreements and employee confidentiality issues, Carrasco said it would be “totally unprofessional, improper, and unethical for anybody on this board to discuss personnel matters.”

What’s next: Until the township finds a permanent replacement for Luongo, East Cocalico will contract with Associated Building Inspections LLC of Ephrata. The township will pay a rate of $70 per hour for services of a zoning officer plus a $75 fee for each zoning permit issued. A zoning officer will be in the township office two days a week, and ABI will provide service for 20 to 24 hours per week.

In other business: Township Manager Mike Hession was given the go-ahead to submit a request for proposal for a township solicitor. The new solicitor will replace Thomas Goodman who has been the township’s solicitor for close to four decades but is retiring at the end of the year.

Next meeting: The board will meet at 7 p.m. July 15 at the township building. It will be live and via Zoom.