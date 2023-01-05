What: Ephrata Borough Council workshop meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Ephrata police Lt. Christopher McKim was named interim police chief by Borough Council. A 29-year veteran of the force, he replaces Chief John Petrick who resigned last month to take a chief’s position in Ferguson Township, Centre County. His last day was Jan. 2. McKim’s appointment by council was unanimous.

Quotable: “I am humbled by your confidence, and I intend to serve faithfully.” McKim said.

Background: McKim is a native of Lawrence County. He graduated from the municipal police academy in December 1992, took his Civil Service examination in January 1993 and was hired as an Ephrata police officer the following May. He has served the borough ever since. This is his first chance to serve as chief. Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen said he was happy that the council promoted McKim to interim chief, and he did not hesitate in saying he’d like the job to become permanent. He said he has “absolute confidence” McKim will do a good job.

What’s next: Council will discuss what’s next for the police department at the personnel committee’s Jan. 10 meeting. Committee chairwoman and council Vice President Linda Martin said they will be looking at strategies “on how we’re going to move forward.” As for McKim’s appointment from interim chief to chief, she said “everything’s on the table.” She added that informal discussions among council shows there is a willingness “to look internally.”

Next meeting: Council will meet in a voting session on Jan. 9.