When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: The board approved a new agreement that will allow the Lampeter-Strasburg School District to store and use their fuel through West Lampeter Township’s fueling facilities.
Background: Originally, the school district proposed to purchase fuel directly from the township, but because of Pennsylvania’s liquid fuels law, a direct resell would be illegal. This topic was first brought to the supervisors during their meeting this past June.
Why it’s important: The cost of building a new fueling facility for the school district would require a significant amount of taxpayer money.
The solution: The school district and township will buy their fuel independently and separately from each other, but will share the same bulk storage tanks at the township’s municipal offices. The school district will rent the shared space for $1,000 per year. The township and school district will be able to keep track of fuel going in and out through an electronic key fob system.
Benefits: Sharing the same storage tanks will eliminate the need to build a redundant facility, saving the school district time and money.
— Anna Tran, LNP Correspondent