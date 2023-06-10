When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: The board lowered the speed limit on Nolt and Silver Spring roads to 25 mph.

Why it’s important: The state Department of Transportation specifies a 25 mph speed limit for residential areas. All of Nolt Road and Silver Spring Road west of Nolt Road are considered residential. Speed will be reduced from 35 mph. The new limit will take effect June 11.

Emergency medical services: Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services reported that its emergency response time for the area was reduced from 11.4 minutes per call in 2022 to 9.37 minutes per call in 2023.

New police officer: Jonathan Perez was sworn in as a member of the West Hempfield Township Police Department.

Equipment purchase: The board gave authorization for up to $22,500 for purchase a used service vehicle. It also approved purchasing truck auxiliary equipment for $75,478.

Local events: The Lancaster Bicycle Club will hold its Covered Bridge Classic on Aug. 20. The Ragnar relay running race is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14.

Meeting date changes: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 6. The conditional use hearing on the property at 702 Bridal Wreath Lane, originally scheduled for June 6, is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the applicant’s request.