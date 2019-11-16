- When: School board meeting, Nov. 11.

- What happened: As the district embarks on a plan to build a new middle school and renovate four elementary schools — a project with a price tag of about $100 million — board members reviewed a financing update showing cheap interest rates at the present time.

- Why it matters: Scott Kramer of RBC Capital Markets explained that interest rates have decreased over the last year, in his opinion, mostly due to uncertainty in global markets as a result of trade tension between the U.S. and China. However, Kramer stressed the difficulty of guessing at future rate changes. His projections show new real estate millage requirements of .17 for each year from 2019 to 2022 to finance the district’s construction project.

- Quotable: “Money will never be this cheap again. … this is a phenomenal time in history,” board member Michael Talley said.

- Reserves: Board members reviewed an audit presentation showing no negative findings in an audit by accounting firm BBD. The audit showed how the district holds around $13.7 million in general fund reserves, with $3.1 million committed for retirement rate stabilization, $1.8 million committed for future debt service obligations, $2 million committed for assessment appeals, $675,000 committed to health savings accounts and $5.6 million unassigned. Other reserves include capital accounts of $4.7 million and capital project funding of $7.2 million for a total of $11.9 million.

