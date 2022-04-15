The low bid for a project to improve Front Street and Riverfront Park in Wrightsville came in at $1.6 million – $600,000 more than the grant the York County borough received from the state for the project.

John Klinedinst from C.S. Davidson, the borough’s engineer, told Borough Council April 4 that he has asked state Rep. Keith Gillespie (R-47th) and Rep. Stay Saylor (R-94th) if they could find additional funding to fill the gap. Both were instrumental in helping get the initial $1 million from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

“What we’re doing is pursuing every possible avenue that we know to try to fill that funding gap without changing the scope of the project,” Klinedinst said. The low bidder is Reamstown Excavating and Concrete.

Klinedinst said he also has asked York County for permission to reallocate funding from another grant – and is working on other options for additional revenues. He anticipated awarding the contract in May, which is later than he would prefer.

“The choices are you either cut the scope of the project back so much that it doesn’t look like the project that was funded – or we find the money to do the project,” Klinedinst said.

The project was to be funded in full through the DCED grant. It will add traffic calming features on Front Street that narrow the road in several places and add sidewalks and parking. The project also includes the construction of “infiltration beds” in the park to allow stormwater to filter into the ground instead of running directly into the Susquehanna River.

In March 2019, Klinedinst told LNP | LancasterOnline he anticipated work starting on the project in 2020. But COVID-19 and a lengthy review process from state agencies delayed the project.

The grant is the latest Wrightsville has received since adopting a master plan for the park and the area along Front Street in 2011. That plan shows a vision for what officials wanted the park to look like in the future. And since that time, the borough has received and completed nearly $1.1 million worth of work from 11 different grants. And more than $1.8 million from four other grants, including the latest one, is in progress with design and construction.