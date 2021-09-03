When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Aug. 19.

What happened: As the borough seeks to begin budget discussions, council members noted some fees may need to increase next year, officials said.

Sewer and water: Borough Council President J. Marc Hershey predicted the borough would have to increase sewer and trash fees in order to maintain services next year. He expressed hope that a property tax increase could be avoided.

Parks and recreations: Council member Bill Troutman said he hopes council can make a commitment to needed parks and recreation projects upon seeking feedback from a community recreation survey. Hershey echoed Troutman, saying he hoped work could begin on the new Fun Fort at Elizabethtown Borough Park by the “spring of next year” at the latest.

Landlord fees: Council considered an increase in fees associated with the borough residential rental program. Fees and penalties have remained the same since 2005, borough staff noted. Since the creation of the program — which serves as a way for the borough to ensure the safety and livability of rental units — the job of borough inspector has gone from a part-time to a full-time job. The changes will be considered by ordinance at a later meeting.

New police officers: At the request and recommendation of Chief Ed Cunningham, council unanimously appointed Kenneth E. LeFever and Wade T. Gernert as probationary police officers effective Sept. 7.