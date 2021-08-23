CHESTER COUNTY – Dozens of manufacturing positions at the Exton-based United Safety & Survivability Corporation are up for grabs, and the company is offering a $750 sign-on bonus to those new hires.
The manufacturing company partnered with the city of Coatesville to host an open interview day Aug. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at Coatesville City Hall, according to a press release. Dozens of positions, including production assemblers, welders, machine operators, production line leads, sewing machine operators and operations leaders are available. Most roles are full-time, but part-time roles will be offered as well.
Candidates can apply in advance or walk in for interviews with human resources representatives from United Safety. Mechanical experience is not necessary.
At the event, interviewees can enjoy a food truck giving out food, snacks and beverages at no charge.
City Manager James Logan said he is pleased for the opportunity to help job seekers find employment with a livable wage. The company's entry level manufacturing positions begin at $15.50 and increase based on experience according to a United Safety spokesperson.
“I have spoken with many employers about the challenges they face to fill open positions due to COVID-related concerns,” Logan said in the release. “In many cases, individuals have made the personal choice not to return to work until their unemployment benefits run out. But with those enhanced benefits scheduled to come to an end shortly, now is the time to secure a job. That will be a game changer, and we anticipate that the job market will become competitive again.”
Employees at United Safety receive paid time off and holidays as well as benefits including a 401k health plans and tuition reimbursement. The company also provides an on-site gym, paid training and paid service days, according to the press release.
“We are very excited to partner with the City of Coatesville for United Safety’s Manufacturing Open Interview Day,” said United Safety President and CEO Joseph Mirabile. “When United Safety made the commitment to open our headquarters in Exton, it was based on the tremendous people who live and work in our area. We are proud of our community partners and look forward to continuing to work together for many years to come.”
In an effort to reduce unemployment in Coatesville and Chester County, the city previously partnered with five other local and regional companies, including Urban Outfitters and Morgan Truck Body, to connect residents with job opportunities through similar open interview events.