When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger reported revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were “ahead of schedule.” Real estate transfer taxes continue to be strong, she said, adding “expenditures are on target” for this time of the budget year. In addition, Borough Council will receive the first draft of a proposed 2022 budget at its Oct. 18 meeting. A public budget discussion is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in borough chambers.

Key points: Major budget items to anticipate will include the likely increase in water and sewer rates to cover a growing shortfall in revenues, as well as numerous capital improvement projects that could total up to $7 million over the next decade, Denlinger said.

Fees: Council approved by resolution an annual increase on residential rental fees paid by landlords from $48 to $72 and imposed a $15 late fee for rental applications. The money, in part, pays for borough inspection of rental units for safety and livability.

Natural gas contract: Anticipating a continued rise in natural gas prices, council approved a two-year fixed cost contract with IGS Energy; the first year price of $4.32 per MCS would increase to $5.99 per MCS for the second year of the contract.

Engineer of record: Council approved a contract to begin on Jan. 1, 2022, with Lancaster Civil Engineers to be the borough’s engineer of record, assisting in all projects requiring specialized services. Hanover Engineering Services will be retained for completion of projects currently underway.

Free holiday parking: Public parking throughout Elizabethtown will be free from Nov. 19 through Jan. 2. The borough typically suspends meter enforcement during the holiday season to encourage shopping downtown. This latest nonenforcement means that parking has been free in Elizabethtown since in March 2020 following the governor’s emergency declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Poplar Street bridge: Council approved additional remediation and a time extension of a bridge rehabilitation project on Poplar Street by Farhat Construction.

Park donation: Council accepted a forthcoming donation of $5,000 to pay for a new scoreboard at the softball field at Elizabethtown Borough Park.