When: Manheim Central school board meeting, March 27. School board member Pat McGeehan was absent.

What happened: The meeting opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the Nashville elementary school shooting. Then the board acted to accept the resignation of school board member Ed Frick. He will be moving from the district for a position he accepted at Oklahoma State University.

Recognition: Superintendent Ryan Axe presented Frick with a certificate of appreciation for his service; he served on the board for 7 ½ years. Board President Mike Clair said he appreciated working with Frick, who will be missed.

Quotable: “His heart is for the kids and for education,” Axe said of Frick.

What’s next: Axe said the district has 30 days to fill the seat vacated by Frick. Residents of the school district who are interested in applying for the vacancy should send a letter of interest and resume to Dr. Ryan J. Axe, Superintendent, Manheim Central School District, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim, PA 17545. The deadline for receiving letters of interest is 3 p.m. April 10. Interviews will be held during the April 24 school board meeting, and the new school board member will be seated at that meeting.

School bus safety follow-up: Dan Ranck, who lives at 1530 Lancaster Road (Route 72), Manheim, continued discussion from the last meeting about motorists failing to stop for school buses with red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Ranck said in the past few weeks he has noticed increased police presence around the time the school bus would be picking up or dropping off students, including his children. He said he noticed that a motorist was pulled over for failing to stop for the school bus. Ranck suggested that “school bus stop ahead” signs could be posted in the area near the bus stops on Lancaster Road to alert motorists.

Quotable: “At the last meeting, school bus driver Jim Bowden suggested that school buses be equipped with exterior cameras (that capture video of motorists who do not stop for a school bus with its red flashers activated). I think that’s a good idea,” Ranck said.

District response: When contacted after the school board meeting, Axe said the district is working with the Joseph Graybill Inc., the district’s bus contractor; Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, which patrols Penn Township; and Manheim Borough Police Department, which patrols Manheim Borough and Rapho Township, to find solutions for the issue.

School budget: Manheim Central CFO Bryan Howett said the district is on track to end the current school year with a $348,000 surplus. If the district were to increase real estate taxes to the maximum of 4.1% in the 2023-24 school year, the district would face a shortfall of $1.35 million, Howett said. He and the business office staff are still gathering information from various departments for the preliminary budget.

Budget timeline: A budget workshop will be held 6:30 p.m. May 1. The board will vote on a preliminary budget on May 15, and the final budget will be adopted during the June 19 meeting.

School sale: Axe said earlier in the day the district finalized the sale of the former Stiegel Elementary School, 3 S. Hazel St., Manheim. The board agreed to sell the property to TTP LLC for $360,000 in February 2018. The developer plans to create apartments in the building. Axe said the district and the developer have agreed to donate playground equipment at the former school to Manheim Borough for use in one of its parks.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 24 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will also be livestreamed.