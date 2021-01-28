When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Jan. 25

What happened: The meeting ended dramatically as Councilman Thomas Murray laid his letter of resignation on the table in front of President Nathan Imhoff. Murray strode from the room, offering no explanation for his resignation. The move leaves five members on council, which now has two seats to fill.

Background: Murray chaired the finance committee and was instrumental in Akron’s decision to dissolve its police department and purchase police services from West Earl Township. He had been president of council in 2020 until stepping down last June. Murray had also served as council president for about 18 years starting in the early 1990s.

Other seat: Councilman Darryl Witmer submitted his resignation via a letter effective Jan. 1. There was also no explanation for his departure. The board has not yet voted to accept that resignation. Under state law, a borough council must vote within 45 days of receiving the resignation, after which they have 30 days to fill the slot. If no candidate is found, the vacancy will be turned over to the Republican Committee to come up with a replacement for the seat that had been filled by a registered Republican.

What’s next: Because volunteers to serve aren’t lining up at the door, council is using that 45-day window. Officials expect to follow the same procedure with Murray’s departure.

Park plan on hold: Council turned away a request by the Akron Mennonite Church to create a memory garden and nature preserve mainly due to stormwater runoff issues. The small park was proposed with walking paths, a memory garden, a columbarium wall for cremated remains and a wooded area behind the church at 1311 Diamond St. Imhoff suggested the church come back to the Feb. 8 meeting “with better numbers that can make this work for both of us. He said the board wants to see a plan where nothing is flowing into the borough’s system.”

Administrative post: Borough Council will vote on a new position of assistant borough manager on Feb. 8.