The Hanover Theater, York County, has taken a first step toward rebirth under new, public ownership.

The theater, which has been closed since 1984, is now publicly owned for the first time in its 95-year history by York County’s Redevelopment Authority, the Hanover Economic Development Corp. and Hanover Borough according to a report by ABC27.

The groups plan to revitalize the theater, though its use is still up in the air. Plans for the long-blighted landmark will be decided in the next two years, the chairman of the redevelopment corporation said.

The Hanover Theater first opened in 1928 as the State Theater and hosted silent movies and stage shows. It has been a performance venue, movie theater, and club in its history.