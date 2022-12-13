Editors note: This story has been update to reflect the lockdown being lifted.

Some schools in Red Lion Area School District were on lockdown on Tuesday due to reports of a potential gunman nearby.

Eric Wilson, Superintendent of the Red Lion Area School District, told families that the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School and the Education Center were on lockdown, according to a report by CBS21.

The lockdown was put into place at approximately 12:05 p.m., according to a report by WGAL. Wilson said a suspect is in custody, but that out of caution, the district remained on lockdown until 12:53 p.m. after Pennsylvania State Police and York County Regional Police gave the all clear.

The school district said police departments continue to monitor the area and the the school day resumed as normal the report said.

No information was released about the suspect.