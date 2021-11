College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Caroline Stickley. Christiana — Morgan Perry. Denver — Lydia Althouse. East Earl — James Doherty. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, Megan Peters. Ephrata — Louis Fries. Lancaster — Anna Barbusca, William Betancourt, Justin Lichtenwalner, Summer Peters, Sophia Ramsey, Alexis Rennix, Shannen Roy, Trinity Sumrall, Lauren Tubay. Lititz — Adam Martin. Manheim — Billie Jo Bollinger, Savannah Heisey. Reinholds — Katherine Ostrowski. Robesonia — Alyssa Turkowski. Stevens — Michael Gehman. Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty. Willow Street — Megan Breneman, Delayne Breslin.

