The state Liquor Control Board has given local officials in Wrightsville the ability to enforce noise complaints at bars and taverns.

Borough Council discussed the topic at its Nov. 2 meeting after a resident asked about it. Officials filed a petition to take over noise enforcement in August, and the LCB held a hearing in September. The borough received notification of the decision in late October, council President Eric J. White said in a phone call after the meeting.

“We like to run our own town,” White said.

Borough Council petitioned the LCB after suspending the borough’s open container law during the COVID-19 pandemic that severely limited business at restaurants. As weather improved, the Burning Bridge Tavern began having outdoor music, which led to noise complaints to the state police Bureau of Liquor Enforcement.

As White put it, those officers have no leeway to issue warnings because they are “statutorily required” to issue a citation when they respond. And each time they do, the offense becomes more serious, which could lead to a bar’s being labeled a nuisance bar.

Now, the borough can turn to Hellam Township police, which has an agreement to provide coverage to Wrightsville. And White said those officers know the local business owners and patrons and can use their judgment to cite or not cite for noise violations.

The LCB will review the borough’s enforcement after one year, White said, and then could approve the local jurisdiction for another three years, and then for five years.

Council member Rick McDonald opposed petitioning the LCB, and at the Nov. 2 meeting he was the only member to vote against outdoor entertainment permits for Burning Bridge in November. He said that council members had sworn an oath to uphold the law, and he contended that music at the bars is too loud.

“(People) don’t need to hear it up on Third Street,” McDonald said.