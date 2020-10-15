When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: Council heard requests from organizations seeking financial support next year as the borough’s finance committee continues to work on a draft budget.

Library request: Suzanne Obetz, a member of the Manheim Community Library board, requested council increase its donation to the library to $6,900 per year, a $600 increase. Located on the second floor of the borough building at 15 E. High St., the library recently reopened for in-person browsing by appointment. Council agreed to consider the request for increased library funding.

Aaron’s Acres request: Borough Council agreed to accept a reduction of $5,000 next year from Aaron’s Acres for its use of the Manheim Community Pool. Risa Paskoff, executive director of the nonprofit that uses Manheim Memorial Park and adjacent pool to facilitate recreational programming for people with special needs, said Aaron’s Acres held a virtual camp this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But an in-person summer camp is scheduled next year for which Aaron’s Acres will pay the borough a contracted fee of $6,900 for use of the park facilities. Paskoff asked if the $20,000 capital contribution the organization has made to the Manheim Community Pool the past several years could be reduced to $15,000 for next year.

Budget timeline: When contacted after the meeting, Fisher said the finance committee plans to present a final draft of the 2021 budget to council on Nov. 11. Council will review the draft and take action on a proposed budget Nov. 24. Final adoption is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Parking restriction: Council approved prohibiting vehicles from parking on the northern side of West High Street near the Fulton Street intersection. The no parking zone will extend 120 feet from the intersection. Houses along that stretch have access to off-street parking. Borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering said the measure will improve sight distance at the intersection.

Meeting format: Since the Sept. 29 meeting council has been meeting in person in the council chamber. Members are observing social distancing requirements. Because of the small size of the room, visitors are not allowed to attend in person but have the option to attend virtually on Zoom. Fisher said there were issues with sound quality during the Sept. 29 meeting. He is working with the borough’s information technology expert to address the issue. Council member Bryan Howett suggested that having additional microphone could help solve the sound issue.