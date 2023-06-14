When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Obscenity versus civility sparked a lively debate between township solicitor Matthew Crème and resident Rhonda Gibble, who lives in Meadowbrook Estates, as she lodged a strong complaint against obscene political flags that have begun flying in her development.

Unfurled and unfiltered: To drive her point home, Gibble fully displayed two such flags, one reading “F--- Biden” and the other saying “Trump 2024: F--- your feelings.” She said she had asked the people to take them down without success. She called it a case of “their right to hang them versus our right to civility.”

Quotable: “This is not how intelligent people conduct themselves. To say it is freedom of speech is absurd when there are laws on the books on obscenity and if those signs don’t qualify as obscenity, what does?” Gibble said something needs to be done, adding, “We’re better than this.”

Authority lacking: Solicitor Matthew Crème said signs can be regulated if placed on public property “but if you move it to your property we can’t prohibit that.” He called it the age-old problem of “when do individual rights contradict community rights.” One of Gibble’s neighbors asked why the township can’t enact a code to deal with such issues. Crème explained that in Pennsylvania municipalities can do two things: The things the state allows them to do and the things the state requires them to do. “If the Commonwealth has not enacted a statute allowing or requiring the municipality to do something, the municipality has no authority.”

More: A resident asked if a homeowners association could regulate signs. Crème said an HOA is a “government by contract” that can, for example, tell one what color to paint one’s door. Regulating signs is currently not something they can do, but that could change. “It’s on appeal in Commonwealth Court,” Crème said.

Other business: The township and its three fire companies continued dialogue about fire companies buying their own insurance and being reimbursed by the township. The township now pays insurance for Smokestown, Stevens and Reamstown fire companies. The idea of having fire companies buy their own came up in April in a memo from Township Manager Tommy Ryan, who cited potential liability for the township under the present arrangement. The idea doesn’t sit well with the firefighters.

Quotable: “I understand the liability part. I do not understand why you want to cut off what you’re doing now and put more of a burden on your emergency services who are already struggling financially,” Reamstown Chief Scott Achey said.

Officials respond: Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said he polled 13 fire companies in 10 municipalities and all buy their own insurance. Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco said he “needs more data” before he makes a decision. He wants the companies supplied with the township’s policies so they can see if coverage is adequate. “Then you can take that back to your brokers and say ‘here’s what the municipality is doing for us right now.’ We want to match the coverages.”