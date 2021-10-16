When: Little Britain Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: The board voted to discontinue the monthly recycling drop-off by year’s end.

Background: For many years, the township has provided a recycling bin at the township building that is open on the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. A volunteer coordinator schedules volunteers to be present on the drop-off day to make sure only acceptable items are put into the bin. The current volunteer coordinator is moving away and efforts to find a replacement and volunteers have failed.

Why it’s important: Along with the decreasing demand for recyclables and no volunteers, the board has also seen a problem with trash dumping during the week and items being left outside the dumpster.

The cost: With the current low value of recyclables, the township is paying $2,500 to $3,500 per month to empty the recycling dumpster.

What happens next: Notice of the change will be posted in the township newsletter and on the website.

Hearing delayed: A conditional-use hearing for a housing unit at the Alvin Beiler property, originally scheduled for this date, had to be changed to a special meeting at the end of October. Required advertising of the hearing was not published on time due to the significant criminal act committed by a malicious third party against LNP’s parent company, Steinman Communications. A hearing must be advertised twice, no less than seven days apart and no more than 30 days in advance of the meeting date.

Trick-or-treat: Following Lancaster County guidelines, trick-or-treat in the township will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.