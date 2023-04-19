When: Supervisors meeting, April 11.

What happened: A comment from the 2022 audit alerted the supervisors that some of the township’s funds may not be covered by Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance.

Background: The township has accounts with PNC Bank, Fulton Bank and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust. Accounts in the banks are FDIC insured up to $100,000, but there are times when the totals may exceed that limit. It is also unclear to the supervisors if the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust accounts are federally insured.

Why it’s important: In the light of recent bank failures in other parts of the country, the supervisors want to be sure the township funds are protected.

What happens next: The township will investigate the situation and look into further diversification if necessary.

Sewage enforcement officer: The board voted to advertise for the position of sewage enforcement officer, to replace longtime SEO Marvin Stoner, who retired two months ago due to medical reasons. Alternate SEO Mark Deimler has been serving until a full-time replacement is found. Applications are being accepted through May 17.

Other happenings: The township big trash day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 6 at the township building. The event is for residents only.

The cost: There is a $5 per truckload fee plus $3 for each off-rim tire size 15 inches or smaller. Large appliances are accepted but there is a fee for Freon removal.

Quotable: “It’s not a money maker for the township. It’s a service for the residents,” Township Secretary Margaret DeCarolis said.