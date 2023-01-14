When: Little Britain Township board of supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Jerry Emling remains chairman with Clark Coates as vice chairman. Richard Brenneman, David Martin and Pat Woods complete the five-member board.

Salaries: An 8% salary increase was granted for most full-time township employees including roadmaster; a road crew member; secretary/treasurer; planning commission secretary; and zoning hearing board secretary. Salary increases of 10% were given to the zoning officer and the newest member of the road crew. A 4.6% increase was made to the wages for working supervisors and seasonal employees.

Other happenings: During the regular meeting the board discussed the problem of farmers needing cold storage spaces as they shift to produce farming. Refrigerated trailers are not permitted under current ordinances.

Quotable: ”It’s going to be a can of worms if we open it. Once we allow (trailers) to be deemed an accessory structure then what?” Zoning Officer Christine Jackson said after reminding the board of past issues with trailers being used for things like storage, garages and shops.