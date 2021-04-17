When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Township zoning officer Christine Jackson told the board how she discovered errors on Lancaster County Planning Commission’s response to a sewage planning module permit but was told it could not be corrected.

Background: When a subdivision is being created, a sewage module is prepared with detailed information sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection for review and approval. Before that, the module goes through both the county and the township. In the case Jackson described, incorrect items included stating the property is in a protected green area when the township does not have such a zone.

Why it’s important: According to Jackson, Regional Planner Gwen Newell confirmed these comments on the module are wrong, but they would not be changed. Jackson and the supervisors are concerned that if they move the plan along to the state Department of Environmental Protection with these inaccurate comments, the module could be rejected or stipulations placed upon it when it is actually a clean application.

Quotable: “This has been my issue with the county from the beginning. They’re trying to push their agenda on us,” Jackson said.

Planning Commission response: When contacted after the meeting, Newell noted that the developer’s plan was originally submitted in 2018, and he is only now moving forward. “We have provided Little Britain with an updated county sewer module review for the project that addresses current policy,” she said.

Other business: The board decided to require a new deed be submitted to the township at any time a subdivision is completed and recorded.

Also: The board also voted to oppose a zoning hearing application for a farm business at 116 Kirks Mill Road. The business manufacturing wholesale agricultural tools would use a 9,000-square-foot building and have up to three employees. Zoning regulations limit farm support businesses to no more than one nontenant employee and a building no more than 2,000 square feet.

Health department: The board also declined to add its support to a letter from Manheim Township asking the supervisors to form a countywide health department.

What’s next: Spring cleanup is April 24.