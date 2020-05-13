When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, May 12.

What happened: Supervisors passed a resolution in support of the immediate reopening of Lancaster County, including Little Britain Township.

Background: The letter to the governor originated in West Hempfield Township about two weeks earlier. Since then, municipalities throughout the state have been asked to join in the effort. In Little Britain last month, Supervisor Jerry Emling questioned the governor’s authority to close all businesses for an extended time.

Quotable: “I still haven’t had my question answered: Is it constitutional for him to do what he has done?” Emling said.

Why it’s important: The governor has warned that federal relief funds could be cut to counties reopening without authorization. The township secretary told the board that Lancaster County has already received its federal funds.

What happens next: Township expenses related to COVID-19 restrictions will be submitted to the county for reimbursement. Included in those expenses is the purchase of iPads for the supervisors to use for remote meetings and to stay in contact if they must stay at home.

Other happenings: The zoning hearing board will hear the application of Arturo Romero to have kennels for dog-breeding at his 1-acre property on Sleepy Hollow Road. Township regulations call for a minimum of 10 acres for kennels. The supervisors voted to recommend denial of the variance request. In person attendance of the May 20 hearing at the township building is limited to the applicants, the board, attorney, secretary and court reporter due to social distancing requirements. Anyone interested may participate by Zoom. Links to attend the Zoom meeting are on the township website.