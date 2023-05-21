When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, May 9.

What happened: The board discussed problems and solutions affecting the township building at 323 Green Lane, Quarryville.

Background: Moisture problems in the 16-year-old block and metal building began soon after it was constructed. There are water stains on the walls, splits in the drywall and leaks from the windows. Safety and security of the building are also concerns.

What happens next: Plans for the entrance way will be drafted. The township will try to find a firm with expertise in this type of commercial building to diagnose the moisture problem and suggest a permanent solution. The township would like to enclose the porch with secured doors so that employees can control entry for safety.

Quotable: “We keep on doing these short-term fixes. It doesn’t solve anything,” Supervisor Jerry Emling said.

Other happenings: As the township Planning Commission continues to create the new township comprehensive plan, which sets land use and growth management priorities, the board is receiving notes to review. Supervisors said the guidance should make final approval easier.