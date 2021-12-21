When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: The board approved the budget as advertised with expenses of $754,130 and anticipated income of $759,106. There will be no increase in the tax rate of 0.0301 mills.

Name change: The board voted to change the name of Sunset Drive to Armstrong Lane.

Background: Earlier this year, the board heard concerns that there is a Sunset Drive in Little Britain Township and another in Chester County, both of which are served by the Nottingham post office. In spite of the potential for confusion, residents of the road did not wish to change the name.

Why it’s important: Zoning Officer Christine Jackson reported that in November there was an incident where police responded to a house on Sunset Drive in Little Britain when the call concerned the Chester County address. In a second call for a medical emergency for a 7-year-old child in Little Britain, the ambulance went to Chester County. Fortunately, an EMS unit responded to the correct address.

Quotable: “After that, I told them (the residents) they did not have a choice, we’re changing it. They were renaming it or I was,” Jackson said.

What happens next: New street signs for Armstrong Lane will be posted with “formerly Sunset Drive” underneath while the public adjusts to the change.

Other happenings: The planning commission continues to prepare ordinance updates. Its latest proposal would require mobile home park owners to provide a storage shed for each rental lot or a building with lockers for residents. This is aimed at preventing outdoor clutter and trash.