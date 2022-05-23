When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, May 10.

What happened: In spite of what appears to be an effort to circumvent township zoning, there are no plans to permit a park along Latham Road.

Background: Zoning Officer Christine Jackson reported that she was contacted by Brandywine Conservancy several months ago about turning a Latham Road farm into a park. In Little Britain Township, parks are not permitted in land that is zoned for agriculture. Jackson has been fielding questions since an article appeared this month in a Chester County publication announcing a $1.2 million grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources approved for the purchase of 159 acres in Little Britain.

Why it’s important: Little Britain zoning regulations put limits on agriculture properties to preserve and protect farmland. Parks are not allowed in agriculture zones. In addition, Latham is a one-lane road unsuited to handle an increase in traffic.

The cost: According to Thompson, the $1.2 million grant requires matching funds from Brandywine Conservancy or some other source.

What happens next: The township solicitor will be asked to contact the conservancy with clarification of the issue.

Other happenings: There continues to be problems with the renaming of Sunset Drive to Armstrong Lane. The township has received complaints that emergency responders depending on cellphone directions before their on-board computers boot up may be misdirected to Lancaster. There are also problems with the zip-plus-4 postal code showing the road incorrectly as being in Chester County. PennDOT also has been refusing vehicle registration renewals because it does not have record of the change to Armstrong Lane. The township is attempting to correct the issues.