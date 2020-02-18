When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: The board voted to appeal the township Zoning Hearing Board’s decision allowing four horses to be kept on 17 acres owned by Weaverland Mennonite School along Route 272.
Background: The school purchased the property adjoining its site in 2017. Part of the lot was added to the school grounds, leaving a 17-acre parcel to resell. By the time it was placed for sale in October 2018, ordinances had changed and livestock was no longer permitted in the R-2 village residential zone. The school applied for a variance in fall 2019 that was turned down. The school then filed an appeal, which is still pending in Lancaster County Cour. In November 2019, the school applied again, with pending property purchaser Aaron Stoltzfus as a co-applicant. In December, the Zoning Hearing Board granted a variance permitting four horses.
What happens next: Supervisors authorized the township solicitor to start the appeal process to try to have this decision reversed.
Why it’s important: Supervisors said they want to keep the character of the village residential district as it is.
— Marcella Peyre-Ferry, LNP Correspondent