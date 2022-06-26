When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, June 14.

What happened: During the public participation part of the meeting, resident George Osborn asked how township residents will be required to have their septic systems pumped, and what can be done for homeowners who use their systems only minimally.

Background: Starting in 2020, the township began to require all residential septic systems to be pumped every three years under state Department of Environmental Protection guidelines. To phase in the program, the township was divided into three sections, with regions starting in consecutive years. At this point, some residents may have forgotten which is their region, or have moved into the township unaware of the regulations.

Why it’s important: Seniors, singles or anyone who has only minimal sewage usage may request an extension to five- or seven-year intervals rather than three. To get an extension, the first step is to obtain a letter from a sewage pumping company verifying the system is operative and does not need to be pumped every three years. Another letter of request should come from the property owner to the board of supervisors, which can make exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

What happens next: A map of the pumping regions is available on the township website and will be included in the township newsletter along with a reminder of which region is due in the current calendar year.

Other happenings: To date, the state Department of Transportation has not replied to Little Britain’s request for permission to make improvements to Black Road. Several deaths have occurred at the intersection of Black and Little Britain roads. The township is willing to make improvements to increase visibility at its own cost as soon as PennDOT permission is obtained.