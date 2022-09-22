When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: The board discussed the regional comprehensive plan that is expected to be ready for municipalities to adopt in the next few months.

Background: All municipalities are required to update their comprehensive plan every 10 years. To facilitate the process, the county has been working with the townships and boroughs to develop a regional plan that could be adopted by all.

Why it’s important: Little Britain officials have voiced skepticism about the plan since the beginning of the project. They have said the regional plan covers subjects that do not currently apply in Little Britain. Township officials say they could be forced to comply with provisions that are not appropriate for their rural community.

Quotable: “I don’t know how you can put your name on something if you don’t intend to do half of it,” Zoning Officer Christina Jackson said.

What happens next: When the county has completed the final plan, it will be distributed to the municipalities to adopt or reject.

The cost: If the township decides not to adopt the regional plan, it would have to cover the cost of preparing a standalone plan for Little Britain.

Other business: The board awarded a bid to Wakefield Builders in the amount of $17,448 to re-roof the pavilion and restrooms at the township park, including the gable ends of the pavilion.