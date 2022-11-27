When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: The supervisors discussed concerns over ambulance and advanced life support coverage in the township.

Background: Ambulance membership fundraising letters have sparked confusion among residents. A letter sent out by Wakefield Ambulance indicates that it and Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association (LEMSA) no longer have reciprocal billing. Wakefield provides basic life support services, while LEMSA is able to provide additional advanced life support services.

Why it’s important: The board is concerned that if there was a change in emergencies, the township should have been notified.

Quotable: “Our concern first off is we want our residents to know who is providing services and secondly what they will be charged,” Secretary Margaret DeCarolis said after the meeting.

Cost: If there is no reciprocal agreement between Wakefield Ambulance and LEMSA it appears that residents could be billed for services unless they have a membership with both organizations.

What happens next: Representatives from Wakefield and LEMSA have been invited to attend the next board meeting Dec. 13 to help clarify the issue.

Other happenings: The board approved the preliminary budget for 2023 projecting $830,385 in revenues and $812,138 in expenses. The budget will be advertised and available for inspection at the township office prior to anticipated approval in December. The tax rate to support the budget will remain unchanged at 0.301 mills. For each $100,000 of assessed property, taxpayers would pay $30.10 in municipal taxes yearly.