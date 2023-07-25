When: Little Britain board of supervisors meeting, July 18.

What happened: The board granted resident Daniel Beiler 30 days to build a temporary structure over a refrigerated trailer for produce storage.

Background: For several months, township farmers have come to board meetings requesting permission to use refrigerated truck units for produce storage during the growing season. Township ordinances prohibit truck trailers from being used for storage. They could be used if they are enclosed in a building.

Why it’s important: The increase in produce farming has resulted in the need for more cold storage. Beiler’s structure is one of many options proposed by residents in recent months.

The cost: There will be a one-time permit fee for the temporary structure. It can be erected in subsequent years without an additional fee if it is in the same location.

Other happenings: The board voted to oppose a zoning hearing application for a sawmill that has been operating with permits at 35 Grist Road.