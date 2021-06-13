When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, June 8.

What happened: The upcoming resignation of Little Britain’s recycling coordinator Lori Hillman led to discussion of the future of recycling in the township.

Background: Hillman is moving from the area but is willing to continue to serve until August or September while the township seeks a replacement. Recycling drop-off is held at the township building the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. Secretary Margaret DeCarolis said about 40 residents take advantage of each recycling day, generally filling a dumpster.

The cost: The township has budgeted $2,700 for recycling this year to cover the cost of the collection dumpster and having it hauled away.

Why it’s important: The board discussed options other than the commercial dumpster, such as using the township dump truck or modifying a trailer. Supervisor Pat Wood favors eliminating the recycling drop off.

Other happenings: Lisa Long presented documents to the supervisors for the dedication of Sunset Drive to the township for ownership and maintenance. Included were signatures of all the current property owners along the road, as well as a $17,500 escrow check. The documents now go to the township solicitor for review before returning to the board for final approval.

Not to be confused: There is another Sunset Drive served by the Nottingham Post Office in Chester County. Residents who have difficulty proving they live in Lancaster County for insurance or other purposes can obtain a letter from DeCarolis to verify their residency.

School expansion: Weaverland Mennonite School has requested a variance to locate a classroom trailer closer to the property line than the minimum setback. That issue will go to the township Zoning Hearing Board. Regardless whether the zoning board approves the location or requires a different placement of the trailer, the school will need conditional use approval from the supervisors. That hearing will precede the next supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 13.

New zoning board member: The board appointed Shauna Osborne to fill a vacancy on the township Zoning Hearing Board.