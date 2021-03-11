When: Little Britain Township Supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Roadmaster Dan Risk reported receiving a request to vacate the unpaved section of Oak Road between King Pen Road and School House Road and turn the road back to the two adjoining property owners.

Background: Oak Road is paved on each side of the dirt section, where stormwater runoff from the adjoining farm ground causes washouts.

Why it’s important: Even though it has an unpaved section, Oak is a through road used by traffic. If the road is vacated, the township would no longer provide snow removal or maintenance. The road would no longer by legally open to public access. Because of this the supervisors declined the request.

What happens next: Other roads and intersections are at higher priority with the supervisors, including some that involve state-controlled roads. Among them are intersections of Black and Little Britain Roads; King Penn Road and Route 272; Fulton View and Little Britain Road North; and Kirks Mill Road at Route 272. The roads are part of a list being submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for consideration in the 2023-26 transportation improvement plan.

Other happenings: Last year, spring cleanup in the township was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the event will be held 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 24, at the township building. The event is limited to township residents.

The cost: There is a $5 fee for up to a truckload of items. Tires up to 15 inches in diameter will cost $3 each, while large appliances requiring freon removal are $15. Appliance doors must be removed. No electronics, hazardous materials, paint cans, ash or plastic groundcover are allowed.