When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, June 9.

What happened: Supervisors are beginning to reopen the township, including allowing reservations for gatherings at the township park beginning later this month. During the meeting, the supervisors officially rescinded the declaration of emergency they put in place late in March.

Background: Since the emergency order was put in place, the park has been officially closed for reserved gatherings. The bathrooms have been closed and warning notices placed on the playground equipment that using it is at your own risk.

What happens next: The bathrooms at the park will be opened June 13, and dates have been reserved for later this month. Those who reserve the park are advised that they are to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which include limiting groups to no more than 25 people.

Other happenings: Monthly recycling is resuming on the second Saturday of each month, beginning June 13. The annual township cleanup day has been rescheduled from 8 am. to noon July 18 .