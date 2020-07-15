When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, with social distancing, July 14.

What happened: Township cleanup day will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18.

Background: The annual township cleanup day is usually held in April, but the event had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The cost: Limited to township residents only, the service comes with a $5 charge per truck load, with an additional $15 for items containing freon, and $3 for each tire with rims up to 15 inches. Ashes, ag bags, chemicals, electronics and household trash will not be accepted.

Vacancy: After serving 24 years on the Zoning Hearing Board, Joan Deen is retiring, The township is looking for a resident interested in filling a full-time position on that board.

Ambulance data: Wakefield Ambulance Association Chief Tyler McCardell reported calls were down sharply in April, while people were staying home, but dispatches for the first half of the year were higher overall than last year. There were 363 ambulance calls during the first six months compared to 346 over the same period last year.