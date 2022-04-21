When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, April 12.

What happened: The board directed the township secretary to send notices to residents who have not yet complied with sewage pumping requirements.

Background: In 2019, the township enacted an ordinance requiring residents to have their septic systems pumped at least every three years. The township is divided into three regions, with the start of reporting requirements staggered over those three years. Out of more than 1,400 parcels in the 2020 region, 187 have not complied with the ordinance. A similar number of lots were scheduled for 2021, with 238 still not in compliance

Why it’s important: The letter advises residents who have not had their septic systems pumped that they have 30 days to comply. If they do not, violations could be issued and cases taken to district court.

The cost: The fine for failure to comply is between $500 and $5,000 per day of the violation.

What happens next: Property owners are required to stay on their assigned year schedule. Those scheduled for 2020 who did not do so until now will still need to pump again in 2023 to get back on schedule.

Other happenings: Linder Walter from the Quarryville Library board came to the meeting to ask the board to consider making an additional contribution from American Rescue Plan Funds. The board of supervisors did not make a commitment at this time. Also, the township’s annual spring cleanup day will be held Saturday, April 30.