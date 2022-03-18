When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, March 8.

What happened: Little Britain Township supervisors voted to return its legal advertising to LNP | LancasterOnline while seeking legal advice on whether the township can instead use The Lancaster Patriot.

Background: Last month, the board voted to change its newspaper of record for legal advertising from LNP | LancasterOnline to The Lancaster Patriot, which promotes itself as a conservative niche publication.

Why it matters: Municipalities are required to publish notices of legal actions and meetings in a newspaper of general circulation so that residents know where to look for them and can participate in local government. Public notices are governed by the Newspaper Advertising Act. The act limits public notice advertising to publications that meet the definition of “newspaper of general circulation.” The law requires publishers to verify publication and their independence from the advertiser, which is usually a government agency. Noncompliant notices are insufficient as a matter of law and cannot be introduced as evidence in court.

The Patriot’s position: Jen Stoltzfus, owner and publisher of The Patriot, was at the meeting to speak to the board. She provided a letter from her attorney suggesting the Mountville-based publication meets the requirements of the law for Little Britain’s legal advertising.

Controversial staffing: Stoltzfus also said her newspaper had no connection to Norman “Trey” Garrison, a white nationalist who encouraged violence against women and journalists and made overtly racist and antisemitic comments in a podcast series he hosted. Stoltzfus stated that Garrison was never an editor and was never on her payroll. However, the newspaper’s own website has identified Garrison as its former editor-in-chief.

What happens next: Board members are asking for legal advice on the issue with the intention of returning to using The Patriot if possible. Financial issues are one factor in the effort to change newspapers. Last year the township paid $5,509 for legal advertising. Officials calculate the same advertising in The Patriot would have saved $2,335.

Quotable: “At least for a month I think it behooves us to go back to the Lancaster Newspaper to print the notices we have to print. I say that reluctantly,” board Chair Jerry Emling said.

Other happenings: The township is hoping to make improvements to the intersection of Black and Little Britain roads as soon as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will allow them to proceed with the work on the state-owned Little Britain Road. The intersection was the scene of a collision between a buggy and a truck that resulted in the deaths of four children. The township is submitting a grant application to help fund the project or may use federal American Rescue Plan funds.