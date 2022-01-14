When: Supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Jerry Emling remains chairman of the board of supervisors with Clark Coates continuing as vice chairman. Newly elected Supervisor David Martin took his place on the five-member board. Martin takes the place of board member Shawn Reimold who did not run for reelection. Martin also takes Reimold’s place as the township liaison to the Quarryville Library.

Appointments: Phyllis Brubaker and Ron Criswell were reappointed to the planning commission. Lori Topper was appointed to the zoning hearing board, and George Osborn was reappointed as zoning hearing board alternate.

Other happenings: The board voted to increase salaries by 5% for all township employees. They also adopted a new fee schedule. Two prominent increases raise the returned check fee from $25 to $30. They also increased the fee for failure to obtain an occupancy permit before using a building from $100 to $200.