When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a preliminary budget for 2022 with expenses of $754,130 and anticipated income of $759,106 with no need for a tax increase.

What happens next: The proposed budget for the new year will be advertised and available for public inspection at the board’s Dec. 7 meeting.

Stormwater debate: Maintenance of stormwater features such as basins and swales that are part of a recorded stormwater plan is the responsibility of the property owner. Resident Adam Byrne has questioned if that remains true when changes to the township right of way increase the flow of stormwater.

Background: A few months ago, Zoning Officer Christine Jackson advised the board she would send reminder notices to property owners that they need to maintain stormwater features. Byrne contends that changes to the road make the township responsible to correct runoff.

Why it’s important: Supervisors indicated they would look at the situation but made no commitment to do any work at this point.

Other happenings: A resident came to the board with concerns about the upcoming closing of the Jennersville Hospital. Even though the hospital is in West Grove, Chester County, for many township residents it is the closest hospital in case of an emergency.