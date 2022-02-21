When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Zoning officer Christine Jackson sought input from supervisors on an application for a hydraulic repair and cylinder repair shop as a farm-related business.

Background: Emanuel Esh wants to run the business on his 54-acre property on School House Road. As presented, Esh’s business would focus on repairs for local farmers and equipment operators.

Zoning procedures: Currently, farm-related businesses are permitted by right in an agricultural zone, but the township zoning officer decides whether the business fits the definition of a farm-related business. A farm-related business must supplement a farm, not be the primary use of a property. The designation also limits businesses to those that support the local farming community.

Quotable: “My only concern is that it doesn’t become the principal use of the property,” Chairman Jerry Emling said.

Potential procedural change: To avoid misunderstandings or allegations of favoritism, Jackson informs supervisors of farm-related business applications to get their input. Jackson suggests the township change its ordinance so that farm-related businesses would require a special exception ruling from the zoning hearing board. “I do not think my office should be picking and choosing those kinds of things,” Jackson said.

What happens next: If the township were to amend its ordinance to make a farm-related business a special exception, neighbors would be notified of each application, there would be testimony under oath and a written record of the hearings. As long as an application were to meet the regulations of the ordinance, the special exception would be approved, but the zoning hearing board could require stipulations, such as limiting hours of operation. Currently, there is no plan to change the township zoning ordinance. Supervisors generally do not go through the complicated process of ordinance amendment unless they have several things they want to address. Any farm-related businesses change could get put on the agenda for consideration when that time comes.

Public notices: In a separate matter, Little Britain supervisors voted to use the Lancaster Patriot for legal advertising. Township Secretary Margaret DeCarolis reported the cost would be lower at $3 per line, compared to $4.96 with LNP | LancasterOnline. Additionally, supervisors said they plan to post public notices on the township website.

Discussion: Prior to the vote, board members questioned the readership of LNP | LancasterOnline vs. the Lancaster Patriot. They did not cite audited circulation numbers for either publication.

Why it matters: Public notices inform citizens about discussion and action by local government officials on issues such as tax increases and zoning changes before a vote is taken. The state Sunshine Act requires a public notice to be published and circulated in a newspaper “which is published and circulated in the political subdivision where the meeting will be held, or in a newspaper of general circulation which has a bona fide paid circulation in the political subdivision equal to or greater than any newspaper published in the political subdivision.”

Lancaster Patriot: The Patriot, based in Mountville, is a weekly newspaper that openly promotes itself as being partial to a specific political ideology. Previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline found The Patriot’s former editor, white nationalist Norman “Trey” Garrison, encouraged violence against women and journalists and made overtly racist and antisemitic comments in a podcast series he hosted.