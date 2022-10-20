When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: One of the items on the agenda was the decision on how to distribute $7,936 in Volunteer Firefighter Relief Association funds received from the state.

Background: Firefighter relief funds come from the Foreign Fire Tax the state collects on casualty insurance policies written by out of state companies. Municipalities receive funds each year and must pass them on to volunteer emergency response organizations within 60 days. It is up to the municipality to decide how the funds are divided.

Why it’s important: A state audit found areas where Robert Fulton Fire Company did not meet the requirements for funding. Just over $25,000 is being withheld that would otherwise come to the fire company.

The cost: The township is opting to give $2,500 to the Quarryville Fire Company and $5,438 to Wakefield Ambulance. These amounts are comparable percentages to those used in previous years. No money can be given to Robert Fulton Fire Company until the audit findings are resolved.

What happens next: Most of the items named in the audit are clerical in nature. Once those are corrected, the fire company may receive the funds that are being held.

Other happenings: The board heard a report from Peggy Gordon, Quarryville Library board of trustees member. She updated them on the activities at the library and encouraged them to continue or increase their annual contribution to the library.