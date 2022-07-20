When: Little Britain Board of Supervisors meeting, July 12.

What happened: The board expressed concerns about joining in the Southern Lancaster County comprehensive plan.

Background: County planners have been working with the Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council for more than two years to develop a new regional comprehensive plan. From the beginning, Little Britain has been skeptical of the process. The completed draft of the plan is now in the hands of the municipalities for their comments prior to final printing.

Why it’s important: Municipalities are required to update their comprehensive plan every 10 years, describing their goals and how they will be achieved through zoning and other measures. Little Britain supervisors do not believe the plan that is being proposed fits the goals of their township, and that too much control is being given back to the county.

Quotable: “My biggest fear from Lancaster County is they do not understand the southern end,” Supervisors Chair Jerry Emling said. “It’s a matter of trust, and I don’t trust them. I don’t trust them because I think they are too far removed.”

The cost: Work on the comprehensive plan has been done at the county’s expense. If township supervisors choose not to adopt this plan, the township may have to pay for the creation of a plan of its own. That cost is unknown at this point.

What happens next: After the final version is completed, municipalities that choose to be a part of the new regional comprehensive plan will need to hold public hearings prior to adoption of the plan.

Other happenings: The board voted to support Ernie Saniga of 49 Kinseyville Road in applying for a stream bank stabilization grant for Reynolds Run. The grant, through Lancaster Clean Water Partners, cannot be submitted by a resident but must come through a municipality. Little Britain will submit the grant but will not be obligated to pay for any associated costs.

Also: In recent months, the township has had several communications with the Oxford Area Foundation that they are not permitted to expand a Chester County park into the township as Little Britain does not permit the use of land zoned for agriculture as a park. After noticing surveying being done for a parking area in the township, the board is turning the issue over to it’s solicitor for action.