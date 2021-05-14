When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, May 11.

What happened: The board granted a schedule change to a resident who requested more time between septic system pumping.

Background: To comply with Department of Environmental Protection requirements, the township created a mandatory septic pumping ordinance that requires every residential property owner to have the septic system pumped at a minimum of once every three years. The map of the township was divided into regions so that the pumpings are staggered. Some residents have complained that their particular situation does not justify pumping that often.

Why it’s important: The ordinance allows the board to make exceptions. The supervisors clarified that there must be a written request submitted to the township, along with written documentation from a septic cleaning service with their assessment of the interval needed between pumpings. In no case can the time between pumpings exceed six years.

Quotable: “It really is difficult to police how many people are residing in a residence. It’s going to be tricky,” Supervisor Pat Wood said.

Other happenings: Fourteen-year-old Peter Lewis of Boy Scout Troop 44 in Oxford asked the board for permission to do a Life Project at the township park. He and other Scouts will take on tasks including repainting basketball courts, painting restrooms, mulching and cleaning up the exercise trail.