When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: The board is taking a first step toward drafting a new comprehensive plan that is specific to charting the future needs and values of Little Britain Township residents.

Background: Municipalities are required to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years. The last time Little Britain adopted a plan was in 2009 as a joint plan with Fulton, Drumore and East Drumore townships. A new regional comprehensive plan has been developed with the help of the Lancaster County Planning Commission for the 12 municipalities in the southern end of Lancaster County. That plan has been completed, and many of those municipalities have already adopted it or are in the process of doing so.

Why it’s important: Little Britain is going to limit its new comprehensive plan to just the township, so it can be tailored to local interests with a focus on preserving the agricultural nature of the township.

The cost: The township engineer has given as estimate of about $6,200 for his work as a consultant in preparing the new comprehensive plan. There will also be expenses for the zoning officer’s time, advertising and printing.

What happens next: To start the process, the supervisors and planning commission members will review the goals and objectives set out in the old plan. Officials will note which measures they feel have been achieved, those that don’t apply, those that should be carried forward and new suggestions.

Other happenings: The board heard comments from Amish residents in the audience asking if there could be an amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow the use of refrigerated truck bodies for cold storage of produce. They were told that zoning ordinance changes would be considered after the new comprehensive plan is completed, which could be over a year from now. If an amendment is considered at that time or sooner, it would have to be initiated by the supervisors.