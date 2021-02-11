When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, Feb. 9, in person with social distancing

What happened: The board is continuing efforts to get improvements to the intersection of Black and Little Britain roads, where a Dec. 13 collision of a horse-drawn buggy and a trash truck left three children dead and three others hospitalized.

Background: A hump in Little Britain Road contributes to visibility problems at the intersection. Ten years ago, the township was willing to do the work at its own expense, but Little Britain Road is a state road and the state Department of Transportation denied permission. At last month’s meeting, residents and supervisors expressed their frustration at the recent fatal accident and renewed their efforts to improve the intersection. Letters were sent to a number of officials, including PennDOT.

Why it’s important: The PennDOT reply to the supervisors, signed by district traffic engineer Jason Bewley, denied the request to do a study of the intersection but noted that the municipality may do engineering studies and propose changes if warranted. The letter concludes by encouraging the township “to take immediate, corrective action to improve safety” if it finds any roadway features or driver behavior to be inappropriate.

Quotable: “We would expect at the very least they would come down and look at it in person, even though we haven’t filled out their forms,” Supervisors Chairman Jerry Emling said. “Let’s get this done. I don’t want to let this drop.”

What happens next: Since the township does not have the authority to do any work on state roads, it will continue to look for support from state officials, the township engineer and the public in its efforts to have the road work done. In the meantime, it will post additional traffic warning signs advising drivers to slow down.

Other happenings: Township Secretary Margaret DeCarolis told the board that due to slow mail delivery, bills have been coming in late and payments from the township are arriving late. In an effort for the township to remain a timely payer and avoid late payment fees she asked for, and received, authorization to pay bills online when possible. There is also a problem recently with return receipts for registered mail coming back to the township without recipients signatures, she said.